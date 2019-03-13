38 Cute and Funny Prom Quotes and Instagram Captions
Attending prom is a rite of passage. It's the night when we get all gussied up, pose for some pictures with friends and a date, and then dance the night away under a disco ball or "starry night" lights. It's also a shared experience with out mothers, aunts, and grandmothers. (Bless those puffy sleeves and that permed hair.) And while plenty of prom pictures can still be found in dusty boxes somewhere, puffy sleeves and all, there's one thing our mothers and grandmothers didn't have to do: Post it on Instagram. Or find the perfect caption. These prom quotes will give a laugh, make you feel nostalgic, and get you in the dancing mood. Plus these prom captions for Instagram will take away any post-prom posting stress. (Say that five times fast.) And we even threw in a category fully dedicated to prom-worthy song lyrics. Prom is about making memories, and these sayings sum up prom night perfectly.
Funny Prom Quotes
"Getting you a date to prom is so hard that the hypothetical idea itself is actually used to cut diamonds." –John Green
"Nobody wants to give up a weekend-long excuse to dress up and attempt to outshine one another." –Elizabeth Eulberg
"Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a dress." –Kiera Cass
"According to Sarah, who had gone two years ago, prom was famous for being an overpriced disappointment where most people had no fun." –Cammie McGovern
"Well, at least it'll never be as awkward as a middle school dance." –Unknown
"Prom has all the elements of a popular story. It reeks of all-Americanness, tension, drama. It has romance. Pretty dresses. Dancing. Limos. High school." –Adora Svitak
Cute Prom Quotes
"Sometimes you just have to throw on a crown and remind them who they're dealing with." –Marilyn Monroe
"A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless." –Unknown
"Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory." –Dr. Seuss
"I'm always hopeful. I feel like I'm at the prom sitting against the wall waiting for someone to ask me to dance." –Sarah Dessen
"If you can't be the prom queen, then make sure you're the dancing queen." –Unknown
"Nothing is more beautiful than being you." –Unknown
Funny Prom Captions
Keep calm and think prom.
Keep your heels, head, and standards high.
Friends who slay together stay together.
Said yes to the (prom) dress.
Dance like no one's watching. Because they aren't. They are all checking their phones.
Too glam to give a damn.
I woke up like this.
Double trouble on the dance floor.
Cute Prom Captions
All I want is good music, great friends, bright lights and late nights.
Life is short. Wear your party dress!
Prom first. Think later.
Rule #1: Never miss a chance to dance.
Always follow the call of the disco ball.
Stay golden, girl.
Don't be afraid to dance to the beat of your own drum.
Song Lyrics for Prom Instagram Captions
"Tonight, we are young. So, let's set the world on fire. We can burn brighter than the sun." –Fun.
"You can dance. You can jive. Having the time of your life." –ABBA
"A little party never killed nobody." –Fergie
"The whole place was dressed to the nines and we were dancing, dancing like we're made of starlight." –Taylor Swift
"Celebrate we will 'cause life is short but sweet for certain." –Dave Matthews Band
"Shine bright like a diamond." –Rihanna
"I'm little but I'm coming for the crown." –Lorde
"Yeah we were dancing like it was the first time." –Taylor Swift
"I've got the moves like Jagger." –Maroon 5
"'Cause you took these two left feet and waltzed away with my heart." –Lee Brice
"Night is young and the music's high." –ABBA
