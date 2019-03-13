38 Cute and Funny Prom Quotes and Instagram Captions

Attending prom is a rite of passage. It's the night when we get all gussied up, pose for some pictures with friends and a date, and then dance the night away under a disco ball or "starry night" lights. It's also a shared experience with out mothers, aunts, and grandmothers. (Bless those puffy sleeves and that permed hair.) And while plenty of prom pictures can still be found in dusty boxes somewhere, puffy sleeves and all, there's one thing our mothers and grandmothers didn't have to do: Post it on Instagram. Or find the perfect caption. These prom quotes will give a laugh, make you feel nostalgic, and get you in the dancing mood. Plus these prom captions for Instagram will take away any post-prom posting stress. (Say that five times fast.) And we even threw in a category fully dedicated to prom-worthy song lyrics. Prom is about making memories, and these sayings sum up prom night perfectly.