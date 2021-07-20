A New Dating Show Inspired by Pride and Prejudice is Coming, and They Are Casting Now

Romance is returning to reality TV. Really! If you've ever sighed in despair at The Bachelorette, tut-tutted over the behavior on Love Island, or clutched your pearls while watching Married at First Sight (or Love is Blind or Too Hot to Handle or 90 Day Fiancé or any of the reality dating shows at there), this news is for you.

Prepare the fainting couch, because Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is a forthcoming dating show that promises a return to true romance—no bikinis, wrestling competitions, or drunken brawls allowed. Instead, the show will help a comely heroine find her dashing duke. Or perhaps a quietly beautiful lady will find her brooding lord with a heart of gold? Either way, to bring the romance to life, couples will take a page out of Jane Austen and date like Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy would if they didn't spend most of their time just visiting each other's living rooms.

Instead, expect quaint period activities like carriage rides, archery, chariot races, boat rides, sending hand-written letters, and even Bridgerton-style balls. No word on whether there's a chance to recreate that lake scene from the mini-series version of Pride & Prejudice, but you can bet the producers will try! At the end of the day, per The Hollywood Reporter, "With the help of her court, our heroine will determine who most deserves to vie for her heart."

If the idea of Regency-style romance makes you swoon, and you happen to be single, the show is casting now and open to anyone 21 and over. Worth noting that period dramas require suitably dramatic backdrops, so cast members will need to decamp for a castle in the English countryside or something equally lavish. "If selected, we will transport our heroine and suitors to an international location where they will get to experience what dreams are made of and be fully immersed in a time-traveling quest for love," the casting site reads. Pride & Prejudice is currently casting, "noble suitors" eager "to take on this profound and thrilling quest." If that sounds like you, delete your dating apps, brush up on your penmanship, and hone your archery skills.