It's Just Not Easter Without Pineapple Casserole

Pineapple casserole is a quintessential Southern dish, and at Easter, you'll always find it in the lunch spread, on the table between the sliced ham and buttery cornbread, with a serving spoon at the ready. The pineapple is a symbol for hospitality, so what better way to welcome guests?

My family's Pineapple Casserole is the stuff of legend. At any potluck get-together, there are sure to be four or five 9x13 dishes of Pineapple Casserole. They're all a little different, but they're guaranteed to be creamy and bubbly, a perfect mix of pineapple and cheese. For Southerners, this dish is usually so popular that leftovers are hard to come by. One place that you're sure to find Pineapple Casserole is at Easter lunch.

Easter lunch is a production in the South. We unpack the fancy china, iron the good linens, and dust off the dainty glasses that have been hibernating in the cabinets since Christmas. A beautiful table calls for delicious Easter dishes too—and none are as beloved as Pineapple Casserole. It's one of the most Southern side dishes you can make for Easter.

Some say Pineapple Casserole is retro, some say it's just as fresh now as it was when we enjoyed it as kids. Our editors make Pineapple Casserole with quite a few variations, but none are quite as beloved as this family recipe. This classic Pineapple Casserole recipe calls for just six ingredients—including pineapple chunks, Cheddar cheese, sugar, flour, butter, and Ritz crackers—most of which you probably already have on hand in the pantry. With just a few steps in the kitchen, you'll find that this Easter side is oh-so easy to whip up for your lunch spread.

If you've never tried the dish before, the intriguing list of ingredients might not sound too appetizing. We've had more than one incredulous guest inspect their plate, saying "Pineapple and Cheddar cheese…really?" Yes, really. For those in the know, Pineapple Casserole simply can't be beat. One bite is all you need to fall for this dish.