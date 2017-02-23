7 Sneaky Ways to Save Money at Piggly Wiggly

Two things I'm sure we all can agree on: We love saving money on our grocery bill, and we love The Pig for allowing us to pocket more change, without sacrificing quality food.

Piggly Wiggly, the first true self-service grocery store, is still a favorite among shoppers in the South and Midwest because of its friendly staff and commitment to providing fresh produce, unique gift ideas, and meat packaged directly in the store. Not to mention, with the rise of more self-checkout machines and sales associates at other big box stores who, quite honestly, are lacking in the pleasantries department, it's refreshing to have a grocery store that still offers to carry your bags to the car. Ah, the golden days of service with a smile.

Nonetheless, it goes without saying that shopping at Piggly Wiggly offers a warm, memorable experience upon each visit, but it's the great deals that keep us coming back week after week. If you thought you had to resort to extreme couponing to cut back on your grocery bill at the coveted chain, think again. For all our faithful Piggly Wiggly shoppers, the next time you find yourself "down home, down the street," employ these seven tips to get more bang for your buck, one aisle at a time:

1. Check Your Local Piggly Wiggly's Social Media Pages

Social media networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter aren't just useful for posting selfies and mouthwatering food photos. Certain Piggly Wiggly stores are utilizing both platforms to advertise new circulars, store openings, announcements, and giveaways. Hit the follow button now to save big with The Pig.

2. Take Advantage of Special Sales Days

Perhaps another benefit to getting older—receiving a senior discount. Confirm with your local store, but most Piggly Wiggly's have senior discount days every Tuesday or Wednesday, where shoppers can save 5% off their total bill (alcohol and tobacco excluded). Select stores also offer a military discount.

3. Download Digital Coupons

Sure, you may be the queen of coupon clipping, especially when it comes to manufacturer's coupons. But for North Carolina residents, you can now register for digital coupons directly from the site. This feature will be available soon for Virginia and West Virginia shoppers, but you can still print coupons from the site on a daily basis.

4. Shop the Weekly Ad

Typically, Piggly Wiggly's weekly ads begin on Wednesday and run through to the following Tuesday. Feel free to grab one from the customer service section on your next visit, or you can browse your store's website for weekly deals. Most often, the weekly ads are sent via postal mail for your specific area.

5. Purchase Store-Brand Ingredients

Sometimes generic is just as good as name brand. At Piggly Wiggly, you can expect the same quality of their Better Valu™ and Morning Fresh Farms branded products as you would of private labels. These are actually foods you can feel good about spending a little less on, since these off-brand products yield the same delicious results as their more expensive counterparts.

6. Sign Up For the Rewards Program

Don't be so quick to dismiss another store card or opportunity to rack up major points. We know it's pretty frustrating fumbling with another tiny card on your keychain at checkout, but this is one card that's totally worth the hassle. By signing up for a Piggly Wiggly Rewards card at your local store's service counter, you can earn points toward your next purchase and receive instant savings on your groceries. Some stores even allow your Pig Points to go towards fuel discounts at the gas pump.

7. Buy In-Season Produce