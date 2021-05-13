New Survey Finds Nearly Two-Thirds of Pet Owners Will End a Relationship If Their Animal Doesn't Approve
Can you blame them?
You love your pet. But do you love your dog, cat, bird, bunny or other animal so much that you'd let them have the final call in your search for a partner?
It turns out many Americans would. At least according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of dog and cat supplements company Zesty Paws, Americans want to ensure their potential mates are up to snuff in the eyes of their beloved canine, cat, or other companion.
The survey of 2,000 single and dating Americans found that 67% of pet owners will end their relationship if their pet doesn't approve and 68% said their pet has the final say in whom they date. Despite these ruff standards for suitors, 69% of survey respondents said they have dated someone their pet didn't like.
Pets also help their human parents get out on the dating scene, with 67% of respondents saying that their pet helped them score a first date. If that first date and meeting of the pet doesn't go well though, 68% said that a second date is out of the question.
So why aren't people's dates getting their pets' seal of approval? Respondents said it was their pet's distaste for factors like scent, height, or lack of attention. If you want to make sure you're in a pet's good graces, 44% of respondents said their partner needs to be friendly, with 40% saying behind-the-ear scratches were key, and 38% stressed the importance of love interests' doling treats out to their pets.
"Pets play an important role in relationships and can help guide their pet parents in the right direction as they look to meet their match," said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws in a company press release per SWNS digital. "As a bestie always does, fur babies use their intuition to check out their parent's potential date and make sure they 'approve.' Their deep emotional connection to their human bestie can, as the data shows, drive their dating decision-making."
Calling all pet owners: What do you think of these findings? Have you ever ended a relationship because your beloved animal wasn't a fan of your potential partner?