Florida Chihuahua Named TobyKeith Is the World's Oldest Living Dog
Congratulations are in order for a chihuahua named TobyKeith from Greenacres, Florida. The handsome pup is officially the oldest living dog in the world.
Guinness World Records verified the record on March 16, 2022, when TobyKeith clocked in at an astonishing 21 years and 66 days old—that's 147 in dog years!
"People can't believe how good he looks for his age," his owner, Gisela Shore, told Guinness.
For context, the average life expectancy of a chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years.
Shore attributes TobyKeith's longevity to genetics along with regular exercise and a healthy diet, consisting of vegetables, rice, and chicken and no sugary treats.
Born on January 9, 2001, the wizened pup has lived most of his life with Shore, who adopted him from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old.
"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Shore told Guinness. "I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith."
The geriatric pup enjoys short walks, napping, and sliced turkey. He does have a heart condition, but Shore told Guinness it doesn't bother him much.
"The thought that my little guy has reached such a milestone is fantastic!" she said. "I am thrilled."
Here's to many more milestones, little guy!