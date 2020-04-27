What Are “Zoomies” and Why Do Dogs Get Them?

Image zoom Sansargo/Getty Images

Does your dog go from zero to 60 in the blink of an eye? Does she run around in circles after bath time or spin around in dizzying circles when you get home?

Most likely, your pup has a case of the “zoomies.”

We know what you’re wondering, and yes, they’re completely normal.

The term zoomies is used to describe those unmistakable explosions of energy dogs seem to get at random. Technically, these crazed episodes are called Frenetic Random Activity Periods, or FRAPs. According to the American Kennel Club, zoomies often feature “frantic, repetitive behavior” like running in circles or spinning around. These are often caused by an excess buildup of energy that dogs hold on to, “which is then released in one big burst.”

You might notice that certain situations trigger zoomies in your pup, like getting wet and being released after a long day in a crate. For the most part, these surges in energy occur in puppies and younger dogs, but they can also happen in dogs of all ages and breeds.

If your dog has a need for speed, fear not. Zoomies are a natural dog behavior that is most often no cause for alarm. However, as AKC points out, constant zoomies may be a sign of a larger behavioral problem, so keep an eye on Rover’s zoom sessions. Frequent episodes might be a sign that your dog is bored, stressed, or not getting enough exercise and/or mental stimulation.

So, as long as your dog has space to express his excitement safely, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.