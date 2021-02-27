Some fruits make for vitamin-packed, low-calorie snacks. Others pose a serious risk. So what fruits can dogs eat safely? Here's what you need to know.

What Fruit Is Safe for Dogs to Eat?

Every dog owner knows the feeling: You're innocently enjoying a quick snack and your dog hits you with those big puppy dog eyes. It's hard to resist–and they know it. But before you dole out a sample of your favorite fruit, it's important to know what fruit is safe for dogs to eat. Some fruits, like grapes, are quite hazardous even in small quantities. But other fruits, like watermelon or blueberries, are not only safe, but make for excellent training or low-calorie treats. So next time you're tempted to toss your furry friend a bite and you find yourself wondering, "Can dogs have fruit?" keep this list in mind.

Can Dogs Eat Grapes?

No, dogs cannot eat grapes. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, grapes, raisins, and currants can all cause kidney failure in dogs. VCA explains that the degree of sensitivity varies from dog to dog, and since there's no way to know how sensitive one individual dog, it's best to steer completely clear. If your dog has ingested grapes, raisins, or currants, immediately contact your vet, a pet poison hotline, or an emergency vet near you.

Can Dogs Eat Berries?

Not only are blueberries a fruit that is safe for dogs to eat, they're low calorie and packed with antioxidants that are beneficial to humans and canines alike. But keep in mind: raw or dried is best. Strawberries are also safe. As for blackberries, cranberries, and raspberries, those are also generally safe but should be only given in moderation. PetMD reports blackberries and raspberries can contain small amounts of xylitol, which is toxic to dogs in certain amounts.

Can Dogs Eat Watermelon?

Yes, dogs can eat watermelon. In fact, they might find it to be the perfect snack on a hot summer day thanks to its high water content. (Try it frozen!) Just be sure to remove the rind and seeds before serving.

Can Dogs Eat Bananas?

Yes, bananas are a fruit that is safe for dogs to eat, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Their sweetness is what makes them so delicious, but it does mean the calories easily add up–especially when you're a small pooch. The extra fiber can also lead to issues with digestion. (And of course, always remove the peel!) Consult with your vet to find out the right amount for your dog.

Can Dogs Eat Apples?

Yes! Not only can dogs eat apples, but the American Kennel Club suggests they may be the perfect snack for aging dogs since they are low in protein and fat.

Can Dogs Eat Cantaloupe?

Dogs can certainly eat cantaloupe, though be sure to cut it into appropriately bite-sized pieces and remove the rind and seeds.

Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?

Yes! This tangy sweet treat is safe for dogs and, according to the AKC, pineapple even contains the enzyme bromelain, which can help dogs process proteins.

Can Dogs Eat Oranges?

According to PetMD, yes, your dog can safely eat oranges as well as all other related fruits: clementines, tangerines, satsumas, and mandarins. They may not be a big fan of the acidic fruit, and canines with sensitive stomachs and other dietary or metabolic issues should probably not be given any.

P.S: Want to treat your pup to a homemade snack that's straight from your kitchen? Try these pumpkin peanut butter dog treats.