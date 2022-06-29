Injured Dog Rescued From Sweltering Heat Adopted by Tennessee State Trooper Who Shaded Her With Umbrella
Last week's story about an injured dog and a kind-hearted, umbrella-toting Tennessee trooper now has the happiest of endings.
The dog, who was found clinging to life on the side of the highway earlier this month, has been adopted by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Pumpy Tudors—the very same man who shaded her from the scorching temperatures until he gained her trust.
The pup, now named Princess, will continue to receive medical treatment until she is ready to go home with Tudors, 11Alive reports.
Princess was discovered by Kaye Fiorello on June 15. She was driving on I-75 when she saw a little white dog lying in a ditch.
Fiorello got the attention of Tudors, who was parked nearby, and she watched as the former star punter for UTC fashioned the suffering dog a water bowl and shaded her from the 95-degree heat until she was comfortable enough to be rescued.
"The dog was scared of him, but frozen in weakness. She sniffed the water, then realized this kindness was for her! She drank that water down in minutes!" Fiorello wrote on Facebook. "Next thing, he goes to his vehicle and gets a chair and an umbrella. Telling me he will stay here until she trusts him, so he can get her to a shelter, or take her home."
It took about a week, but take her home he did.
Princess, who was hit by a car, is currently being treated by Cleveland TN Animal Control Division. We hope she's well enough to start her new life with Tudors and his family soon!