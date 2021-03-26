Animal Control Officer Buys Stuffed Unicorn for Stray Dog That Tried 5 Times To Steal It From Dollar General

A stray dog from eastern North Carolina can add "stealing our hearts" to his adorable rap sheet.

The determined one-year-old pup was taken into canine custody Sunday after breaking into a Dollar General in Duplin County not once but five times. Why? To steal a $10 stuffed unicorn.

"The store called and said they had a stray dog in the parking lot that kept coming into the store," Joe Newburn, department head for Duplin County Animal Services, told The News & Observer.

"He'd walk in, go to that unicorn and try to get it. He did it four or five times before they locked the door and called us to come get him. Maybe he had a stuffed animal like that in his original home. I don't know, but he wanted that purple unicorn bad."

When Animal Control Officer Samantha Lane arrived at the store, she found the dog standing in the parking lot, waiting for access to his beloved.

Lane, who Newburn described to The News & Observer as having a "soft spot for sad stories," went in and bought the unicorn for him. She put the stuffed animal in the front seat of her truck, and the dog followed. Together at last.

"This is what happens when you break into the Dollar General consistently to steal the purple unicorn ... but then get Animal Control called to lock you up for your B&E and larceny," Duplin County Animal Services wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the furry offender resting his head on the stuffed unicorn.

The too-cute photo coupled with the dog's odd story captivated Facebook users, who rushed to the comments section to thank Lane for her generosity.

Newburn told The News & Observer that the dog, who they're now calling Sisu, is "very obedient with people" and might have an owner that's looking for him.

"It could be he's just lost," Newburn said.

By Friday, the shelter's mandatory five-day hold was over, and it was revealed that Sisu and his unicorn had been adopted.

Duplin County Animal Services announced the happy news via a photoshoot of the star-crossed lovers.

While numerous Facebook fans voiced their disappointment over missing out on adopting this sweet boy, one commenter offered an important reminder.

"For everyone who wanted to adopt Sisu and didn't get him, please remember that there are other dogs and cats just like him in the shelter who still need loving homes," she wrote. "Please give them a chance too."