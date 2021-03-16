Create a Customized Playlist for You and Your Pet Using This Cool Spotify Feature

During this past year of quarantine living amid the coronavirus pandemic many pet owners have spent more time than ever before with our animal friends. We've also spent more than our fair share of time streaming Spotify. Namely, Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton, and more Dolly Parton. Okay, and some Willie Nelson and Darius Rucker thrown in for good measure. And Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood. And...well, let's just leave it as we've been in a country state of mind.

But has it ever occurred to you that perhaps your pets want a say in playlist curation? Well, you're in luck. Launched last year, we were pleased to learn that Spotify actually has a tool that lets you create a playlist for your dog, cat, hamster, bird, or iguana at spotify.com/pets.

In a blog post, Spotify breaks down the simple process, which can be completed in four simple steps:

Select your pet. Choose from the aforementioned pet categories: dog, cat, hamster, bird, or iguana. (Sorry, bunny owners.) Share some intel about your pet. Next, you'll answer questions on a slider about how relaxed or energetic, shy or friendly, and apathetic or curious your pet is. Add your pet's name and upload a photo. This is so Spotify can create the perfect playlist cover for you and your animal. Plus, you'll get a personalized share card so you can send the playlist to loved ones. Start streaming. It's time to start playing your customized playlist based on music you love and your pet's personality. Who's ready to dance with their pup or chirp along with their bird?

Now, if you'll excuse us, it's time to make up for all the lost time that we didn't know about this amazing feature. Grab your pet and let's get that music playing, dear readers.

