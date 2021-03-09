This Toy Brings Out the Playful Side of Even Super Shy Cats

I was raised in a family where cats and dogs were the stuff of dreams. My mom always joked that my siblings and I were more than enough to take care of—to her credit, she was right—but I knew I'd adopt or foster a furry friend as soon as I had my own home. The opportunity finally arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, when I stumbled upon a call for people to foster cats on Facebook. A day later, I found myself driving home from a local sanctuary with a particularly shy feline in tow.