30 Small Dog Breeds That Make Great Pets

You made it. You're ready to take the plunge and bring a dog into your family. Besides doing your research on how to properly care for your pet, you may be overwhelmed by all the breeds, sizes, and temperaments to choose from. You may have grown up with a big, energetic German Shepherd, and, as much as you would love to have one now, it's an unrealistic size for your lifestyle. Between the size of your yard and the age of your children, you don't think this large dog would be the right breed for you right now. Perhaps a smaller sized dog is what you need, but keep in mind that smaller stature does not mean smaller attitudes. Small dog breeds come with different personalities, so before you pick one just because he looks cute and cuddly, do some research to choose the best dog for your household. And before you buy from a breeder, check out your local animal shelters. You may find just the right dog that is anxious to join your family.