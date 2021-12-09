This Company Will Pay You $1,000 For Looking Like Your Dog
Attention pup parents!
Do you and your pup share an uncanny resemblance to each other? Do you turn heads when you walk down the street? Well, we've got the contest for you!
Jewelry retailer Shane Co. is rewarding one dynamic dog-ppelgänger duo $1,000 in exchange for simply being "identical twins."
To enter the Pet Doppelgänger Contest, simply comment on this blog post with a side-by-side picture of yourself and the furry friend that you feel looks just like you along with your name, birthdate, and email address. That's it!
It's actually not that wild of an idea. Humans having the tendency to choose canine companions that resemble them physically is a well-documented phenomenon.
In a 2014 interview with HuffPost, Sadahiko Nakajima, a psychologist who studies dog-owner resemblance, said that dog-owner facial resemblance is the result of "mere exposure effect," or "the idea that a person might choose to get a dog who looks similar to themselves because of a preference for the familiar."
In one study, women with longer hair covering their ears tended to prefer the Springer Spaniel and the Beagle, while women with shorter hair and visible ears tended to gravitate towards the Siberian Husky and the Basenji.
Contestants have until December 17, 2021, to enter. The deadline for voting is December 27, 2021. The winning pair will be notified by January 3, 2022.
Good luck doppelgängers!