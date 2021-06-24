Watch This Outer Banks Foal With a "Case of the Zoomies" Run Laps Around Its Mama
Who can relate?
It's a bird… it's a plane… it's a tiny wild foal!
Cape Lookout National Seashore shared a video of an excited little horse attempting to break the sound barrier while its mother enjoyed a casual meal on Shackleford Banks Tuesday.
"On a beautiful summer day, this foal had a case of the 'zoomies' and was running circles around its mother as she placidly ate the island grass," the Outer Banks national park wrote on Facebook alongside the adorable three-minute clip. "The foal is one of this year's babies and was just doing what comes naturally."
Mama appears unbothered by the foal's shenanigans as she enjoys the house special, perhaps relieved to have a little break from mothering. Though all it takes is a few speedy laps before the foal returns to her side.
More than 100 wild horses call the barrier island of Shackleford Banks home. Visitors are encouraged to observe the horses "from a safe distance." Feeding the wild horses or getting within 50 feet of them is punishable by law.
"The 'zooming' foal was caught using a telephoto lens so that the photographer would not disturb either the foal or its mother," the caption goes on to explain. "A tripod also helped the photographer get steady images of the moving foal as it raced back and forth."
It doesn't get much cuter than that!