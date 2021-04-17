Have You Heard of These 15 Rare Dog Breeds?

In the 1980s, the Chinook dog breed faced extinction. The equally sturdy and speedy breed had originated in New Hampshire less than 100 years prior, and yet by 1965 the Guinness Book of World Records listed the Chinook as the "rarest dog in the world." By 1981, the population had dwindled down to just 11 breedable dogs total. That is, until the Chinook breeders stepped in. The rare breed's numbers are into the hundreds now, and the Chinook was officially recognized by the American Kennel Club in 2013. But it's not the only dog that's come back from the brink of oblivion. Many of these rare dog breeds have seen their populations dwindle to abysmal numbers due to everything from international war to industrial evolution. Luckily, the hard work of breed clubs (and in some cases, benevolent aristocrats!) has paid off and preserved these unique dog breeds for generations of dog lovers to come.