Our Favorite Southern Pig Names

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 17, 2022
Southerners love pigs. And we show our affection in different ways. We frequent our neighborhood Piggly Wiggly, read Charlotte's Web to our kids, or adopt and bring them into our families. Although not as common as cats or dogs, pet pigs are not entirely unheard of across the South. 

While most pig owners opt for the smaller breeds (Teacup Pigs, Micro Pigs, Pocket Pigs), some homes end up with larger pigs. That's the thing with pigs. You never really know how big they will get. But if you want to bring one home, you will need an excellent name for your pink pet. And there's nothing funnier than the idea of a mud-covered and pleasantly plump pig with a fancy name, such as Princess or Charlotte. Plenty of pig puns, historical references, and even famous pigs from literary works provide inspiring ideas for naming your pet. Here are some of our favorites.

Abraham

Ace

Amelia

Babe

Betty Lou

Bubba

Buttercup

Charlotte

Curly

Dixie

Ella

Elvis Pigsley

Esther

Hamilton

Hamlet

Kevin (Bacon)

Mervis

Mitzi

Morton

Old Major

Olivia/Ollie

Penny

Peppa/Pepper

Porker/Porky

Napoleon

Mabel

Practical

Priscilla

Rumple

Sooie

Sophia

Tucker

Wilbur

Ziggy

