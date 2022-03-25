Petco Donates $1 Million in Support of Ukrainian Pets and Their Humans
American organizations are stepping up to help Ukraine's most vulnerable populations.
This week, the nonprofit arm of Petco announced $1 million in assistance to organizations helping pets and pet families impacted by the ongoing war with Vladimir Putin's Russian forces.
"Like the world at large, Petco Love seeks to mitigate some of the grief of the Ukrainian people," news release explains. "By helping their loving pets, we hope to make a demonstrable difference in all their lives."
Petco Love will immediately distribute the funds to organizations like Humane Society International and FOUR PAWS International, which are on the ground providing aid to shelters, rescues, and pet families fleeing the country.
"It is devastating to see families seeking refuge as they leave areas afflicted by war. The entire Petco family is heartbroken by the suffering and touched by the love Ukrainians have for their pets, often carrying them as they flee their homes and country for safety," Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut, said in a news release. "So as a company, we joined together to engage our teams and guests to help save pets and support Ukrainian pet parents affected by this war. It is with love that we commit $1 million in support for immediate relief and long-term recovery."
For more information visit petcolove.org.