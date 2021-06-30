This Pet Store Chain is Raising Money for America's Military Working Dogs
Pet Supermarket will be donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of its pet bandanas during the month of July to the U.S. War Dogs Association.
For more than 80 years, dogs have stood beside the brave men and women of our armed forces—saving lives and providing companionship in harrowing situations.
In time for the Fourth of July, Pet Supermarket is partnering with the U.S. War Dogs Association (USWDA) for the sixth annual in-store fundraiser in support of the four-legged heroes that serve and protect our country.
Throughout the month of July, Pet Supermarket stores will be selling themed pet bandanas for $5 and donating 100% of the proceeds to USWDA and their mission to care for and honor Military Working Dogs.
According to a news release, these donations will be used by USWDA to fund a variety of programs and caretaking needs including purchasing supplies like goggles and cooling vests for dogs on active duty, securing medications for retired dogs, transporting veteran dogs back to the U.S. after their service, as well as helping veteran dogs find permanent homes and ensuring that fallen canine soldiers are properly memorialized.
WATCH: Veteran Stops at Nothing to Adopt Dog Who Saved His Life Multiple Times
"The majority of my 20-year military career was dedicated to the Military Working Dogs program. I know firsthand just how much the donations and community's support can really impact the lives of these canine service members during and after their military service," Chris Willingham, USWDA president, said in a release.
Pet Supermarket has more than 200 locations throughout the Southeast. Visit StoreLocator.PetSupermarket.com to find a store near you.