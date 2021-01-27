Why You Should Pack a Pet Emergency Kit

No one enjoys imagining worst case scenarios. However, planning ahead for a possible emergency is necessary for protecting your family—including your pets. Being prepared is always a good thing. A hurricane, flood, tornado, earthquake, fire, or other dangerous event could leave you displaced from home for a prolonged period of time. Ensure your four-legged family members are also prepared for an abrupt evacuation by packing an emergency kit—filled with essential documents, medications, a supply of food and water, and more—for your cat or dog. Should owners need to leave home in a hurry, they can quickly grab a travel-ready bag of their pet's necessities and go.

What To Pack

Plan ahead for a potential disaster by preparing a pet emergency kit for your dog or cat to keep them safe while away from home. Find a full checklist from the CDC here. On their list, the CDC recommends a including two-week supply of food and water for each animal; photocopies of veterinary records and registration information; medications; a litterbox and litter; leashes, collar with ID, and harness; and many other essentials for your pet's well-being. Packing a toy or blanket can help comfort your pet while away from home. Items included in the emergency kits will vary depending on the animal.

The ASPCA recommends not only that pets wear collars with up-to-date information but also microchipping pets as more permanent forms of ID. The organization also recommends keeping the "evac-pack" close to an exit and making sure the whole family knows where to find it should a crisis arise.

