I use the 9-teeth side to detangle any matts behind their ears or near their tails, and then go over everything with the 17-teeth side to smooth out and deshed. It doesn't work well on thick matts (and can be painful), so instead I trim those off with a pair of grooming shears before using the rake. The teeth get loose hair deep into their thick fur without scratching or damaging their skin thanks to the rounded edges. I recommend slow strokes at first to get out most of the tangles without pulling, and then you can go faster once the hair is smooth.