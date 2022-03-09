Louisiana Boy Praises Family's Foster Dog in Sweet Notes to Future Adopters
As far as Roman Duncan is concerned, his family's former foster pup Maggie is "the best dog ever."
Roman, who recently turned 7, fell in love with the pit bull mix while his family fostered her over the holidays at their home in Louisiana.
According to People, Maggie was too young to be adopted when she was rescued by North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) last year. As fosters, the Duncans gave the puppy a safe and comfortable place to grow while she worked on her basic obedience skills.
Little Roman always new that Maggie would one day have to leave him for a new family, but that didn't make it any easier. So, when the time came for his furry friend to be transported from Louisiana to NSALA's adoption center in Port Washington, New York, he took pen to paper.
Roman wrote a series of notes and drawings for her future adopters explaining what made Maggie special—including her love for fetch and cuddling—and snuck them into her paperwork.
Karla Agostinello, rescue team manager for North Shore Animal League America, told Today that she was surprised to find the notes and drawings when she opened Maggie's file.
"I was so touched," she said. "It's hard (for fosters) to put the animals on the truck. So, I do get a lot of letters from adults—but children, not many. So, this is why it touched my heart so much."
Maggie has since been adopted into a loving forever home, Today reports.
"She's doing great," Agostinello told the outlet. "Her time with this family was very beneficial to her."
Good job, Roman!