North Carolina Shelter's Oldest Cat Finds Perfect Match in 101-Year-Old Adopter

Gus was 19 years old when he arrived at the Humane Society of Catawba County (HSCC) in Hickory, North Carolina, in the middle of September. He was surrendered by his owner who could no longer keep him due to "unforeseen work commitments."

At more than 133 in people years, the sweet black-and-white cat was the oldest feline in the shelter.

Gus and Penny Humane Society of Catawba County Credit: Humane Society of Catawba County

"Obviously we would take good care of Gus, but living in a shelter is not ideal, especially at his age," Jane Bower, HSCC's executive director, told Newsweek.

But thanks to another centenarian in need of a friend, Gus wouldn't have to stay there long.

Shortly after he entered the shelter, the family a 101-year-old woman named Penny came in looking for an elderly cat.

"The adopter's family contacted us asking to adopt a senior cat for their mother," Bower told Newsweek. "She had recently lost her cat and although they had given her a stuffed cat, she wasn't happy because it didn't purr."

"We were cautious because of the age of all parties but the family said they were willing to care for the cat on behalf of their mother," she explained.

But their worries quickly proved unwarranted as Gus settled into his new home with Penny.

Bower described the adoption as a "match made in heaven."

"[He has] made himself at home and eating like a horse," she told Newsweek.