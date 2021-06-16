NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Hits the Track With New Paint Scheme Featuring 7 Adoptable Dogs
Busch will unveil the new design in Nashville Sunday.
NASCAR is going to the dogs!
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch has teamed up with Pedigree to raise awareness for pet adoption with the ambition of one day ending pet homelessness.
When Busch takes to the track in Nashville on Sunday, June 20, his No.18 Toyota Camry will be sporting a new paint scheme, photos of seven adoptable dogs, and the Pedigree brand and Pedigree Foundation logos. Cutouts of additional pups will also appear in Busch's pit box, where they will act as his honorary pit crew.
But wait, there's more! As part of the collaboration, Mars Petcare's Better Cities for Pets program and Pedigree Foundation will host adoption events in Nashville and Charlotte during the race weekend. The organizations will cover the adoption fees at participating shelters for any pet that finds a loving home from June 18-20.
"I'm a huge dog lover, so having Pedigree Foundation choose to feature shelter pets that are in need of homes on our No.18 Camry this weekend is really cool," Busch said in a news release. "This week I'll be meeting some of the dogs firsthand in Charlotte and have some special friends up on our pit box too. With the Better Cities for Pets Program and Pedigree Foundation covering adoption fees in Charlotte and Nashville this weekend, our hope is that these pets are welcomed into the loving homes they deserve."
Participating shelters include Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, Nashville Humane Association, and the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Leading up to the weekend's events, Busch will visit the Humane Society of Charlotte to spread some love and drive even more awareness to the cause.
Thanks, Kyle!