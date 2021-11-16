These Are The Most Popular Dog Names By Breed

Sit down, Spot: The most popular dog name for 2021 is Luna, according to Yappy.com.

UK-based gift shop Yappy.com surveyed more than 450,000 profiles (created on their website from April 2021 to September 2021) to determine which name earned the distinction of being top dog.

The Latin word for 'moon', Luna usurped Bella, 2020's most popular dog name, as this year's fan favorite. It's especially popular with pet parents who have Staffordshire Bull Terriers, German Shepherds, and Greyhounds.

Teddy came in second place, preferred by owners of Cavapoos, Cockapoos, and Border Terriers. Bella rounded out the top three. Of all the dog names on the list, Alfie experienced the most dramatic fall from grace this year, landing at number 8 after previously scoring the number 1 spot in 2019.

Top 20 Most Popular Dog Names of 2021

Luna

Teddy

Bella

Poppy

Milo

Buddy

Lola

Alfie

Bailey

Charlie

Daisy

Molly

Ruby

Max

Archie

Cooper

Coco

Rosie

Reggie

Willow

Most Popular Dog Names By Breed

Even if they didn't make the top 20 list, certain names find popularity with specific breeds.

Winston, for instance, is the most common name for English Bulldogs—a fitting tribute to Sir Winston Churchill, who had an English Bulldog, Dodo, of his own. If you've ever watched Disney's animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, it's obvious why Pongo is popular for Dalmatians. Rolo (the chocolate-caramel candy) is the top pick for Dachshunds, and Princess is the go-to for Bichons Frise—no surprise there. Golden Retriever owners prefer Bailey, while those with Cavalier King Charles Spaniels most often choose Lola.

Most-Popular-Dog Names-Table-by-Breed Most Popular Dog Names by Breed | Credit: Yappy.com

The options for naming your pooch are endless (and we've got a few dog name ideas of our own), but whatever you land on, make sure you really, really like it: You'll be saying it every time you tell them to 'sit,' 'shake,' and 'please, for the love of all that's holy, stay away from the Christmas tree!'

