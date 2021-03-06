The Most Loyal Dog Breeds

By Katherine Owen
March 06, 2021
Credit: andresr / Getty Images

From the story of a black lab who stepped up to save the lives of military soldiers countless times to a pit bull who sacrificed his own life to save the family’s children, it’s these heroic tales of the most loyal dogs that make it easy to see how the species got the moniker “man’s best friend.” What may have started as a mutually beneficial relationship thousands of years ago has evolved into a deep, sometimes supernatural-feeling companionship. According to Cesar’s Way, it’s more than the reliable source of food and shelter (and table scraps…) that keeps dogs loyal. (Though those things certainly help!) It’s their intrinsically affectionate nature and their desire to be a part of a pack. Lucky for us, they’re not super picky about who’s in it. So, what qualifies a breed as one of the most loyal dogs? Is the protective nature of the rottweiler? Or the endlessly eager-to-please personality of the Labrador retriever? There’s no official measurement of the most loyal dogs, but if you’re looking for a lifelong companion that’s faithful beyond a doubt, consider one of these committed canines.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Akita

Credit: Tara Gregg / EyeEm / Getty Images

We’d be remiss to not start with the Akita, which the American Kennel Club describes as “profoundly loyal.” They descend from ancient Japanese lineage and symbolize good health, happiness, and long life.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Beagle

Credit: Przemyslaw Iciak / EyeEm / Getty Images

Who can resist a beagle’s endearing puppy eyes? Luckily the affection is reciprocated with these loyal pups.

3 of 15

Collie

Credit: 关心 / Getty Images

Lassie may be a fictional tale, but the collie’s loyalty is not. The AKC notes the undeniably devoted breed is “famously fond of children.”

Advertisement

4 of 15

Brussels Griffon

Credit: Andrew Marttila / Getty Images

Looking for a lot of loyalty in a little package? Look no further than the scruffy Brussels griffon whose Velcro-like nature make them one of the most affectionate breeds around.

5 of 15

Golden Retriever

Credit: andresr / Getty Images

Likely not a surprise to see on the list of most loyal dogs, the golden retriever makes for an outgoing, up-for-anything kind of companion.

6 of 15

German Shepherd

Credit: amandafoundation.org / Getty Images

Another dog breed with a well-known reputation for loyalty, the German shepherd has long served alongside humans thanks to their sharp intelligence and storied courage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Shetland Sheepdogs

Credit: pankration / Getty Images

This vocal breed likes to bark (…a lot) but only because they are so devoted to protecting what’s most important to them: their family. The AKC describes them as “collie in miniature.”

8 of 15

Rottweiler

Credit: ciricvelibor / Getty Images

One of the smartest dog breeds, rottweilers are protective and selective. They may come off a bit aloof to outsiders but are downright cuddly among family members.

9 of 15

Labrador Retriever

Credit: Purple Collar Pet Photography / Getty Images

Think a breed could be America’s favorite for 30 years running and not one of the most loyal dogs out there too? This work-hard-play-hard breed is practically an icon of steadfast companionship.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Australian Cattle Dog

Credit: Getty/Tara Gregg / EyeEm

This highly intelligent breed is described by the AKC as “true-blue loyal,” but that doesn’t mean they won’t take the opportunity to outsmart you here and there.

11 of 15

Boxers

Credit: Ryan Murphy / Getty Images

Not only is the boxer one of the most loyal dog breeds, they also boast a sharp mind and playful, often silly personality. The full package!

12 of 15

Giant Schnauzer

Credit: Krzysztof Hanusiak Photography / Getty Images

This loyal breed is all about protecting what matters most: home and family. The breed standard calls for a “bold and valiant figure of a dog.” (That would explain the impressive beard and all-around imposing appearance!)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Credit: Sandra Schmid / Getty Images

A heart-wrenching history has landed this breed a tarnished reputation that belies their true nature. A well-raised Staffordshire bull terrier, according to the AKC, is family-oriented, loyal, and even boasts a particular patience for children.

14 of 15

Chihuahua

Credit: Image Source / Getty Images

Chihuahuas’ oversized personalities make them entertaining companions who simply want to be wherever you are.

15 of 15

Don’t forget mixed breeds!

Credit: RyanJLane / Getty Images

A pup whose breed is a mysterious mix may be just the fit for your family. Visit your local shelter, and talk with employees and volunteers to find the right dog for your family’s lifestyle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katherine Owen