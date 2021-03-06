The Most Loyal Dog Breeds

From the story of a black lab who stepped up to save the lives of military soldiers countless times to a pit bull who sacrificed his own life to save the family’s children, it’s these heroic tales of the most loyal dogs that make it easy to see how the species got the moniker “man’s best friend.” What may have started as a mutually beneficial relationship thousands of years ago has evolved into a deep, sometimes supernatural-feeling companionship. According to Cesar’s Way, it’s more than the reliable source of food and shelter (and table scraps…) that keeps dogs loyal. (Though those things certainly help!) It’s their intrinsically affectionate nature and their desire to be a part of a pack. Lucky for us, they’re not super picky about who’s in it. So, what qualifies a breed as one of the most loyal dogs? Is the protective nature of the rottweiler? Or the endlessly eager-to-please personality of the Labrador retriever? There’s no official measurement of the most loyal dogs, but if you’re looking for a lifelong companion that’s faithful beyond a doubt, consider one of these committed canines.