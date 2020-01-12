As an unknown genius once said, "Everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong." There is nothing like a dog to make you feel loved, accepted, and like a darn good conversationalist, too. Dogs are great if you need a TV-watching pal, a hug, a faithful friend, a running buddy, or a resident couch potato. While pups of any and every breed can be good pets, especially if you rescue one from a bad situation or adopt one from a shelter, some kinds of dogs seem to particularly love hanging out with humans. While dogs have distinct personalities, if you're looking for a real cuddle bug to come home to, some breeds are more likely to snuggle up than others.

Here are 16 of the most affectionate, cuddly, human-loving dog breeds: