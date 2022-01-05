Meet the American Kennel Club's Newest Recognized Dog Breeds
You can never have too many dogs!
The American Kennel Club is giving us two more reasons to celebrate the new year with the announcement of two new dog breeds. 2022 is the year of the Mudi and the Russian Toy, bringing the AKC's recognized breed count to 199.
The Mudi joins the herding group alongside dogs like German and Australian Shepherds and Collies. The medium-sized Mudi is a versatile, all-purpose farm dog with origins in Hungary. Mudis are courageous, loyal, protective, playful, and affectionate. They don't require much as far as grooming, just the occasional bath and combing. However, they are quick learners and require plenty of attention and exercise due to their high levels of energy.
The Russian Toy is a small dog with a big personality. As part of the toy group, they are elegant, lively, active, and cheerful. Their origins date back to Russian aristocracy. The Russian Toy's major personality trait is a desire to please, which means they thrive on human companionship and make great snuggle buddies. The breed comes in a longhaired and smooth coat types, each requiring its own level of grooming. The longhaired coat requires brushing two to three times per week and monthly baths. The smooth coat involves less care, only requiring weekly brushing and occasional baths.
"We're thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry," Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary said in a release. "The Mudi, a medium-sized herding dog, makes a great pet for an active family committed to keeping this worker busy, and the small, loving Russian Toy thrives on being close to its humans, making a wonderful companion for an owner who can be with the dog a great deal. As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the right breed for their lifestyle."
Each year the American Kennel Club adds new dog breeds to its registry. Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world. To apply for recognition, a breed must have at least 300 dogs with a three-generation pedigree in at least 20 states, as well as a National Breed Club. Once a breed is recognized by the American Kennel Club, they are eligible to compete in all AKC-sanctioned events and competitions.
Congrats to Mudi and Russian Toy lovers, everywhere!