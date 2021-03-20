These Low-Shedding Dog Breeds Make the Perfect Cuddle Companions
Man's best friend has several charming qualities. A dog is a loyal companion, a snuggly bed buddy, and a playful pal. However, a dog also sheds. A lot. In fact, despite many breeds being touted as hypoallergenic and no-shed, experts, like those at Daily Paws, say there's truly no such thing as a non-shedding dog. Like their human counterparts, all dogs lose hair. It's just a question of how much hair they lose. Looking for dogs that naturally shed less than others? Turn to these reliable, low-shedding dog breeds.
Brittany
Brittanys are a breed of spaniels that originated in France. The breed's dense fur helps protect him while on the trail, but it also keeps shedding at a minimum. Brittanys are high energy, but they're also highly trainable. Those qualities make them ideal for hunting.
Bichon Frise
Named by Daily Paws as a "happy-go-lucky breed," Bichon Frises are a good option for families with children because of their mild temperament. They're also great for those of us not looking to spend hours vacuuming hair from our floors because a Bichon Frises's hair gets caught in his undercoat. Regular brushing or grooming will keep shedding at a minimum.
Dachshund
As though we needed more reasons to adore this German breed, add low-shedding to the list. Dachshunds are notorious for their long life spans. According to Daily Paws, they live anywhere from 12 to 16 years. They are considered moderate shedders, but combing can help keep unwanted hair under control.
Irish Terrier
In general, terriers not only make excellent pets but are also known for their low-shedding coats. An Irish terrier specifically has a double coat. The top layer consists of tight, wiry hair while the bottom, insular layer is feathery and fine. They require regular grooming to keep them in shipshape.
Maltese
Ironically, a Maltese is known for his long-hair but happens to be among the best low-shedding dog breeds, too. To maintain the silky white coat, bathe and brush your Maltese regularly, or keep their hair cut close to their body.
Schnauzer
Both standard and miniature schnauzers are among the best low-shedding dog breeds. They have a top coat featuring rough, wiry fur and a soft undercoat. This combination is what helps them maintain their low-shedding ways which we love. Of course, their small, human-like faces don't hurt their appeal either.
Poodle
Poodles are wickedly smart and staunchly athletic, regardless of their size. Their hair is prone to matting, poodles have a low-shedding coat. Groomers will likely clip poodles close to their bodies to show off their trim, muscular figures.
Yorkshire Terrier
Similar to other toy dogs, Yorkshire terriers traditionally have long, silky coats that require regular bathing and brushing. Their coats resemble hair, not fur, which is often pulled back and pictured with petite bows.