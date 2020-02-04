Dog Breeds With the Longest Life Spans
Life is a series of dogs, said comedian George Carlin. For the most part, that parade of muddy paws and wet noses and cuddles with a side of dog hair is full of heartwarming delight. Unfortunately, though, as Carlin also said, when you buy a pet, you're "purchasing a small tragedy… unless you're 80 and buying a tortoise." The sad truth is that dogs have shorter life spans than humans, which is just plain sad.
While there are no guarantees in life, if you want to put off that heart-breaking separation from your four-legged friend for as long as possible, these dog breeds are known for their longevity. Keep in mind that in general, small dogs often live longer than big dogs, so you'll see a lot of small dogs on the list.
Maltese
These sweet pups from an ancient Mediterranean breed, affectionate, gentle, and fearless, according to PetMD.com. As with many smaller dogs, they enjoy longer lives, on average around 14 years.
Bichon Frise
Like their distant cousins the Maltese, the equally fluffy Bichon Frise can live 15 or more years, , according to Vet Street, which makes them excellent candidates to be your fluffy BFF.
Chihuahua
These small pups with big personalities have an average lifespan of 17 years and even up to 20, thanks to the fact that according to Milan, they are not genetically predisposed to any serious illnesses.
Australian Cattle Dogs
Bluey, an Australian cattle dog, entered the Guinness Book of World Records by living to the ripe old age of 29 years and 5 months, setting the record for oldest dog ever. The record was set in 1910 and still stands, but many Australian Cattle Dogs have tried to beat it by living good long lives of their own.
Yorkshire Terriers
Yorkies, as they are known, may look small and delicate, but these pups are plucky. Their oversized personalities paired with their portability make them an incredibly popular companion. Luckily for their owners, they live an average of 17-20 years, per PetMD.com.
Beagle
These working dogs have an average lifespan of 15 years, according to dog trainer Cesar Milan's website. These pups frequently defy expectations, though, and one very good beagle lived to an amazing 27-years-old.
Jack Russell Terriers
Jack Russells seem to have boundless amounts of energy, which keeps them going and going. While they have an average lifespan of 16 years, some have been known to keep on trucking. Per The Spruce, one Jack Russell pup named Willie entered the records at book the age of 20.
Toy Poodles
Poodles and poodle mixes tend to lead good long lives, but smaller breeds tend to live longer. Toy poodles have an average lifespan of 16 years, according to Milan's website. For folks who like a bigger breed, the AKC reports that standard poodles enjoy a similar life expectancy.
Pomeranians
Like Chihuahuas, Pomeranians pack a lot of personality into their diminutive packages, which makes them a popular companion. Luckily, Poms have a lifespan of up to 16 years, according to PetMD.com.
Dachshund
As TheSprucePets.com reports, a Dachshund named Chanel set a Guinness World Record for oldest living dog after making it to the ripe old age of 21. While Chanel is a legend, those low-riding pups tend can live 15 years on average, although, like the rest of us, they can have age-related health problems, particularly back issues.
Papillon
These smart and personable pups with butterfly ears make excellent pets that quickly become part of the family. It's a good thing that, according to Vet Street.com, these sweet dogs can live up to 17 years.