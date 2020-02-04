Dog Breeds With the Longest Life Spans

Life is a series of dogs, said comedian George Carlin. For the most part, that parade of muddy paws and wet noses and cuddles with a side of dog hair is full of heartwarming delight. Unfortunately, though, as Carlin also said, when you buy a pet, you're "purchasing a small tragedy… unless you're 80 and buying a tortoise." The sad truth is that dogs have shorter life spans than humans, which is just plain sad.

While there are no guarantees in life, if you want to put off that heart-breaking separation from your four-legged friend for as long as possible, these dog breeds are known for their longevity. Keep in mind that in general, small dogs often live longer than big dogs, so you'll see a lot of small dogs on the list.