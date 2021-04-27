These Dog Breeds Have the Longest Lifespans
As dog owners, we are nearly as loyal to our pups as they are to us. They integrate into our families, sometimes for up to 20 years of our lives, a constant companion never far from our sides. Eventually, as with all things, there comes a time when all dogs must cross the rainbow bridge, but today we’re introducing you to a few breeds that are known for their longevity. Meet the longest lifespan dog breeds.
Chihuahua
Small dog breeds, like the Chihuahua, tend to have a longer life span. The scientific reason behind life longevity is largely unknown, but large dog breeds age at a faster rate. Weighing in at under six pounds, a chihuahua can live anywhere from 14 to 18 years on average.
Dachshund
Besides being low-shedding, dachshunds are also one of the longest living dog breeds out there. Their short legs remain on the move for 12 to 16 years, giving your family plenty of time to enjoy their company.
Labrador Retriever
It's rare to find a big dog that lives long, which is why it likely comes as no surprise that there's only one large breed dog on our list. The friendly Labrador retriever is known for its sociable energy and overall health. The lovable lab can live on average from 10 to 12 years, remaining active well into their late adulthood.
Beagle
This nose to the ground breed keeps a sharp mind by sniffing the world around them. According to Daily Paws, beagles are known to live between 10 to 15 years. They tend to be generally healthy, too!
Mixed Breeds
This next breed might surprise you! Yes, mixed breeds are one of the longest living dog breeds. Purebred dogs carry genes down their bloodline that have the potential to result in health problems while a mixed-breed dog, affectionately known as a mutt, doesn’t. Instead, his genetic make-up varies.
Pomeranian
Since Pomeranians only weigh between three and seven pounds, we can deduce that, like chihuahuas, they will have longer life spans. They live on average anywhere from 12 to 16 years, and are known to be sharp and perky throughout their lives.
Pug
While pugs can carry their fair share of respiratory problems due to their flat-faces, they still live long, happy lives. Remarkably, they can live up to 15 years. Since pugs are prone to obesity, you can boost a pug’s life longevity by keeping him fit and well fed. Try incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables, like blueberries, instead of treats.
Toy Poodle
Toy poodles, known for their natural hypoallergenic, no-shed coats, are also one of the longest living dog breeds. They can live up to 18 years.