Long-Haired Dog Breeds That Know the Appeal of a Good Blow Out
Close your eyes and picture flowing locks, unique coiffures, and styled bouffants. No, we're not talking about Southern beauty pageant hair, but rather the fabulous cuts of long-haired dog breeds. Long-haired breeds have majestic, almost fairy-tale-like strands. Their manes can be combed to perfection and styled to the nines or simply left to their own devices to cascade over their bodies. And let's not forget the darling hair accessories specifically made for their silky strands. While long-haired dog breeds might require a little more pet hair vacuuming and grooming than their short-haired counterparts, their personalities make them well worth the added effort. Here are a few of our favorite long-haired dog breeds.
Afghan Hound
Even though Afghan hounds are known for their enviously long locks, they are infrequent shedders which makes them ideal pets for those with allergies. According to Daily Paws, this long-haired dog breed is also exceptionally smart. Ironically, that might mean they are harder to train due to their stubborn personalities, but once their lessons are complete, they make excellent family pets.
Bearded Collie
Nicknamed "Beardie" and described as charismatic, the bearded collie is believed to be one of the oldest breeds. They hail from Scotland and were once employed as herding dogs in the country's highlands. Because of their lineage, they require regular outdoor exercise to match their lively energy level.
Bergamasco
The second sheepdog on our list, the Bergamasco has a unique coat that is formed by loose, naturally forming mats of hair. According to the American Kennel Club, these mats are also known as "flocks." The flocks help this long-haired dog breed stay warm. After all, they originated in the Italian Alps. This breed is a true definition of man's best friend; they form a close bond with their owners and revel in one-on-one attention.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Small but mighty, Cavalier King Charles spaniels are known as the regal companions of royalty. They were even bred to be lap dogs. In fact, Cavalier King Charles spaniels historically have been among the favorite breeds of the British monarchy for generations. Well, before Queen Elizabeth's affection for corgis stole the show.
Lhasa Apso
Experts at Daily Paws say the Lhasa Apso breed has been around for 1,000 years, specifically as playmates to the Dalai Lama. This long-haired dog breed is known for their flowing hair which parts in the middle and runs the entire course of its body.
Pekingese
Puffy bouffants are a signature look for the Pekingese. They should be brushed often to keep their coats looking dapper. These dogs originated from China and were once used as guard dogs. Another fun fact? They were carried in the luxurious robes of ancient royalty and used for protection against supposed enemies.
Skye Terrier
The first of two terriers in our long-haired dog breed round-up, the Skye terrier is known for its signature lengthy hair, perky ears, and bushy brows which often fall beneath its eyes. They are also notoriously short, growing no more than 10 inches tall.
Yorkshire Terrier
With their luxuriously long hair, it might come as a surprise that Yorkshire terriers are among the best low-shedding dog breeds. Their tumbling locks are closer to human hair than dog fur, and interestingly, they don't have a bottom coat which makes them ideal for those seeking an allergy-friendly companion. It also doesn't hurt that their hair is oh-so-fun to style.