Watch This Adorable Zoo-Goer Get a Visit From the Lions
The 11-month-old was dressed up like a lion at Zoo Atlanta.
The past few days have been particularly exciting at Zoo Atlanta. Not only did the zoo just celebrate the naming of their twin giant panda cubs, but they also hosted the cutest little meeting in zoo history.
When Cami Fanning took her 11-month-old godson Aryeh to the zoo over the weekend, she never imagined a viral sensation was in store. It all started because Aryeh dressed a little differently for the day trip.
"Our godson's name is Aryeh, which means lion in Hebrew, so his mom packed his lion costume," Fanning wrote in the caption of the now viral video of the boy's meeting with the King of the Jungle. "We saw the rest of the animals and stopped by the lion exhibit on our way out, saw that the lions were out and put Aryeh in his costume, thinking we'd snap a picture of him with the lions in the background."
But they got so much more.
The lions were immediately interested in the faux lion cub, and came right up to the glass. Aryeh, however, seemed completely unfazed by the whole thing, and at one point even touched paws with the fearsome animal (with glass protecting him, of course). One lion became particularly enamored with the little one, following his every move with interest, hoping to get a sniff of the mysterious imposter cub. Aryeh simply smiled in his face.
"It's a big you!" Fanning cried as her godson teetered around with the lion looking on.
Now, how cute it that?