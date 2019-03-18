30 Large Dog Breeds that Make The Best Pets
If you're in the market to get a dog, one of the first things you'll decide is whether you want a large or small dog. There are a lot of factors that can impact that decision, like your living situation, activity level, whether or not you have kids, and more. If you have your heart set on a big dog breed, these are the best large dog breeds for families. Whether you want a hunting dog to accompany you on excursions, a watchdog that will protect your home, or a gentle giant that will be patient with kids, these big dogs will fit the bill. Remember that a large dog is a huge commitment (literally), and you need to seriously evaluate if you have the space and time to devote to one. If it turns out that you do, step right this way to see some of the biggest and best good boys out there. These big dogs have plenty of love to go around.
Labrador Retriever
Since 1990, the Labrador Retriever has been the most popular dog breed in America, and for good reason. These guys are lovable, kid-friendly, and eager to please.
German Shepherd
A consistent favorite dog breed in America, the German Shepherd is smart and courageous. These beautiful dogs will be extremely loyal and loving,
Golden Retriever
Golden Retrievers are extremely friendly and lovable dogs, which is why they're amazing family dogs and service dogs. If you're looking for an all-around good boy, you can't go wrong with a Golden Retriever.
Boxer
These hardworking pups are active and playful but are loyal and protective when it comes to their owners, which makes them the perfect blend.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Berners are undeniably gorgeous, and these big dogs are happy to play and protect. They thrive in cold weather and are extremely hard workers.
German Shorthaired Pointer
These gundogs are energetic and active, so they're perfect for Southerners who love the outdoors.
Alaskan Malamute
These hardworking dogs had their origins as artic sled dogs, so they're strong and active. When they're trained as puppies, these sweet Mals will grow up extremely obedient.
Mastiff
These huge pups are extremely lovable, patient, and loyal. If you have the space to accommodate them, they'll be your very best friend.
Standard Poodle
Poodles are incredibly smart, so they're well-trained and great companions. Their fluffy, hypoallergenic coats can be styled to show off their athletic physique or left to grow curly.
Newfoundland
These massive pups are well-known for their sweet and loving nature. Despite their size, they're amazing (and patient) with kids.
Weimaraner
These silky-smooth dogs are known for their beautiful silver coats and obedience. They make wonderful companions for active families and hunters.
Saint Bernard
One of the most universally recognized and well-loved breeds, Saint Bernards are big ole dogs just filled with love.
Collie
"Lassie" ensured the Collie's spot as a beloved dog breed decades ago. These fluffy dogs are amazing with kids and need plenty of exercise, which go hand in hand.
Dalmatian
Widely recognized as resident firehouse dogs, Dalmatians are smart and loyal. These sweet dogs are athletic and love to be active.
Irish Setter
These sweet gundogs are smart, outgoing, and great with kids. Their silky auburn coats are beautiful, too.
Giant Schnauzer
These dogs are extremely smart, so they're very well trained and loyal. Their sweet beards and eyebrows are so endearing.
Rottweiler
Although Rottweilers get the reputation as aggressive, they're actually very loving. Their loyalty is strong and so is their playfulness.
Australian Shepherd
With richly colored fluffy coats, these ranch dogs are stunningly beautiful. They're active, intelligent, and hardworking.
Old English Sheepdog
These shaggy pups are just big bundles of love. They're gentle and patient with kids but make great watchdogs with their loud bark.
Great Dane
These dogs are truly massive and owning a pup that big is a major commitment. But if you can accommodate such a large roomie, you absolutely should. They're gentle giants in every sense of the word and are so friendly.
Chinese Shar-Pei
These wrinkly pups have a unique look with their blue-black tongues and big snouts. They're extremely loyal to their owners but suspicious of strangers, so it's good to get them socializing young.
Bloodhound
These "detective dogs" use their amazing sense of smell to find just about anything. They're friendly, easygoing, and stubborn, and those big ears and droopy eyes make us melt.
Siberian Husky
These graceful guys are extremely athletic and energetic, so you need to be able to give them the exercise they crave. They're outgoing and can be slightly mischievous.
Doberman Pinscher
This powerful breed is very intelligent, loyal, and athletic. They make incredible watchdogs and are truly elegant.
Great Pyrenees
These big dogs are calm, smart, and so sweet. These gorgeous mountain dogs have all-white coats that set them apart.
Chesapeake Bay Retrievers
This all-American dog is loyal, confident, and makes an excellent watchdog. A major plus for outdoorsy or coastal families—their wavy coats are waterproof.
Akita
These loyal dogs are of Japanese descent, where they're symbols of health, happiness, and long life. They're fiercely protective of their humans and love companionship.
Irish Wolfhound
When we say large breeds, these guys are the largest of the pack. If you can commit to a dog this big, you're going to love these loyal, patient, smart dogs.
Vizsla
These beautiful gundogs are the picture of elegance. They're extremely smart and form close bonds with their owners, so know you're getting a loyal friend for life.
Shetland Sheepdog
These fluffy dogs are smart and obedient herders who will be easily trained and stand as good watchdogs.