30 Large Dog Breeds that Make The Best Pets

If you're in the market to get a dog, one of the first things you'll decide is whether you want a large or small dog. There are a lot of factors that can impact that decision, like your living situation, activity level, whether or not you have kids, and more. If you have your heart set on a big dog breed, these are the best large dog breeds for families. Whether you want a hunting dog to accompany you on excursions, a watchdog that will protect your home, or a gentle giant that will be patient with kids, these big dogs will fit the bill. Remember that a large dog is a huge commitment (literally), and you need to seriously evaluate if you have the space and time to devote to one. If it turns out that you do, step right this way to see some of the biggest and best good boys out there. These big dogs have plenty of love to go around.