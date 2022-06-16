"We Got a Kitten Problem!" Louisiana Man Rescuing One Kitten Ambushed by 12 More
Robert Brantley was recently the victim of the world's cutest ambush.
The professional shooter from northern Louisiana was on his way to the range last week when he spotted a tiny kitten on the side of the road. He had no idea it was actually an adorable decoy.
Brantley hopped out of the car and started filming. "Look — kitty, kitty," he can be heard calling to the kitten in a now-viral video (below). Then, just as he bends down to pick it up, three more kittens pop up in the grass. Seconds later, Brantley is swarmed by eight more meowing kittens. They had been hiding in the grass while their brave littermate conducted the covert operation.
"Oh, no, there's a whole—oh, my gosh! I can't take y'all. Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh, there's more! We got a kitten problem," Brantley exclaims in his initial video. "Who would do this? I thought I was saving one. Hot diggity dog."
A kitten problem, indeed.
"I was not prepared for the kittens. I was just blown away," Brantley told NPR, adding that he quickly realized that the 13 babies had likely been dumped on the side of the road.
After a nice bath and a visit to the vet, Brantley and his family began the process of finding homes for the kittens. According to USA Today, eight of the 13 kittens have been spoken for. The remaining five need a little extra TLC before Brantley can place them.
"We found some good people locally that want 'em, and I know that they're all good people and they're not doing anything bad with them," he told NPR. "We haven't [given] any of them away yet — they're probably a little too young."
The response to Brantley's video and his subsequent efforts has been overwhelming—in a good way.
"It's amazing that not only people saw it to begin with, but took the time to reach out and thank me and all that, but there's no need to thank me," he told USA Today. "I don't know anybody who wouldn't have done that, I don't know who could leave them or pass them up after seeing them."