National Network of Humane Societies, Nonprofits Work to Rescue Pets from Tornado Destruction
A big team effort is in place to give every dog and cat a chance to be reunited with their owner.
When the historic Quad-State Tornado tore through Western Kentucky late Friday night, it left a huge path of destruction in its wake. It also left hundreds of pets separated from their owners and without a home.
The country's network of humane societies, along with several animal-related nonprofits, are working together to give pets and owners impacted by the tornado a chance to be reunited. The goal is to rescue and reunite as many pets as possible.
Greater Good Charities, ASPCA, and the Kentucky Humane Society are working together to empty out local shelters in areas most impacted by the tornado. Shelter dogs and cats from places like the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter and Hopkins County Animal Shelter are being transported to the Kentucky Humane Society in order to make room for pets rescued from those communities. With lost pets being cared for in shelters close to where they were found, it increases their chances of being reunited with their families.
While the Kentucky Humane Society fills up with pets, Greater Good Charities and the ASPCA are working to alleviate the overflow by transporting pets to northern states where they have a better chance of being adopted.
On Monday, the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Pennsylvania deployed its rescue bus and staff to transport approximately 80 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Today, the ASPCA plans to fly up to 100 Kentucky shelter cats to shelters in Massachusetts.
The Kentucky Humane Society said shelters are currently overwhelmed with supply donations, so for those hoping to help with relief efforts, monetary donations are best. For a list of local shelters to donate to and more information on relief efforts, click here.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families who are without their furry friends today!