Homemade Dog Shampoo Is Our Newest DIY Obsession

If you and your pup have been missing those trips to the groomer, we have the perfect in-between-time fix.

Dog parents, rejoice! If you and your pup have been sorely missing those trips to the groomer, we have the perfect in-between-time fix. Homemade dog shampoo is about to make a DIY-believer out of you. Whether you’re trying to combat fleas, soothe dry skin, or simply save a few bucks, this easy-to-make dog shampoo is well worth the effort. All you’ll need are 4 common ingredients (that are probably hiding in your home) and about 10 minutes to spare. Give this DIY dog shampoo a try, and we would be willing to bet you won’t sweat it next time the pet store is out of your favorite brand.

Here's what you’ll need:

2 cups of water

1 cup of baby shampoo

1 cup of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of aloe vera

How to make it:

Simply combine all 4 ingredients in a large container, and then mix the combination until the ingredients are fully incorporated. Transfer the shampoo into a bottle or air-tight container for storing.

Why we love this project: