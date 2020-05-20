Homemade Dog Shampoo Is Our Newest DIY Obsession
If you and your pup have been missing those trips to the groomer, we have the perfect in-between-time fix.
Dog parents, rejoice! If you and your pup have been sorely missing those trips to the groomer, we have the perfect in-between-time fix. Homemade dog shampoo is about to make a DIY-believer out of you. Whether you’re trying to combat fleas, soothe dry skin, or simply save a few bucks, this easy-to-make dog shampoo is well worth the effort. All you’ll need are 4 common ingredients (that are probably hiding in your home) and about 10 minutes to spare. Give this DIY dog shampoo a try, and we would be willing to bet you won’t sweat it next time the pet store is out of your favorite brand.
Here's what you’ll need:
2 cups of water
1 cup of baby shampoo
1 cup of apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons of aloe vera
How to make it:
Simply combine all 4 ingredients in a large container, and then mix the combination until the ingredients are fully incorporated. Transfer the shampoo into a bottle or air-tight container for storing.
Why we love this project:
This natural dog shampoo is the best way to wash your fur-friend without worrying about dryness or irritation. Baby shampoo fully cleans your dog without leaving his or her skin itchy or inflamed, while apple cider vinegar helps to combat any oncoming flea invasions. Adding in the aloe vera is completely optional, but we definitely recommend it because it supports hydrated skin and a silky coat. So next time you and your pup are about to bond over bath time, begin in the kitchen and create a bottle of natural, easy, and inexpensive dog shampoo of your own.