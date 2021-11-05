This Beloved Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Is Only $10 Right Now—the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Being a pet parent can be such a rewarding experience, especially once your dog or cat starts responding to their name, coming when called, and going to the bathroom where you actually want them to. But there are also plenty of responsibilities that come with it, including keeping up with your furry friend's grooming needs. This is easier said than done if you're dealing with a pet that has sensitive skin or simply hates being brushed. Making frequent trips to the groomer adds up quickly, and a post-deep brushing session can leave you with quite the hairy mess.
But thrilled Amazon shoppers (more than 47,000 of them left a five-star rating) found a solution to all of these problems in the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush. This hair-eliminating pet brush has bristles made of "fine-bent wire," according to the brand, to help get deeply, but gently, into your pet's topcoat and undercoat. It's safe to use on both cats and dogs—with all different levels of hair thickness—to remove dander, knots, dirt, loose, and even matted hair.
Hertzko says that the brush also gives pets a nice massage that can promote blood circulation, something that hundreds of shoppers agreed with in their reviews, with one even noting that their dogs "line up for a brushing" with this brush. And right now, the pet brush is on sale at Amazon for less than $10—the cheapest we've ever seen it.
Thousands more shoppers say they love that it's a high-quality product. One wrote that it does "exactly what it says it will"—comb your pet free of excess hair without leaving a huge mess behind.
"This is the most fabulous product I have ever purchased in all my years of shopping with Amazon," one reviewer wrote. "This brush does exactly what it says it's going to do without problems… the quality and the design are wonderful."
Another reviewer wrote that the brush "is amazing!" and that it "takes care of a good amount of my dog's fur in one brush." The shopper says the brush's design that holds all their dog's hair inside the brush "until I push the button and it falls out is genius! It took no time at all to brush my dog, she looks amazing and there was little to no mess with flyaways. I could not be happier and honestly this makes brushing my dog less of a chore."
If you're in need of a brush that makes grooming an easy, hassle-free experience for both you and your best four-legged friend, order the Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush while it's on sale at Amazon today.