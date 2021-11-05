This Beloved Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Is Only $10 Right Now—the Cheapest It's Ever Been

Being a pet parent can be such a rewarding experience, especially once your dog or cat starts responding to their name, coming when called, and going to the bathroom where you actually want them to. But there are also plenty of responsibilities that come with it, including keeping up with your furry friend's grooming needs. This is easier said than done if you're dealing with a pet that has sensitive skin or simply hates being brushed. Making frequent trips to the groomer adds up quickly, and a post-deep brushing session can leave you with quite the hairy mess.