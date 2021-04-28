Dog Breeds You’re Probably Mispronouncing
It’s estimated dogs were domesticated anywhere from 10,000 to 40,000 years ago. Since then, hundreds of different breeds have evolved, from the petite and perky Pomeranian to the long and lanky greyhound and everything in between. Man’s best friend took on different sizes, shapes, and skills as they evolved in different corners of the world, in different climates, for different jobs. And somewhere along the way, all those breeds received names. Sometimes fanciful, storied names like the Dandie Dinmont terrier. And sometimes, more to-the-point, no frills-about-it-names, like the Australian stumpy tail cattle dog. So, it only makes sense that there are a few breed names on the list that require a little practice. Whether you say to-may-toe or to-mah-to; pe-can or pe-cahn; sheep-er-ker or skipp-er-kee...we won’t judge. Here’s how to properly pronounce schipperke as well as nine other breeds with tongue-twisting monikers:
Berger Picard
Pronounced bur-jeh pee-card, the Berger Picard’s fanciful name belies its down-to-earth personality and tousled looks.
Borzoi
Don’t overcomplicate the name for this aristocratic Russian breed. The borzoi, pronounced bor-zoy, is as simple as it looks–no need for a fancy “wah” on the end.
Belgian Malinois
Ok, now it’s time for the “wah.” Pronounced MAL-in-wah, this herding breed can be found performing a variety of roles in society, much like its better-known cousin, the German shepherd.
Papillon
The papillon, pronounced pap-ee-yon, gets its name from the French word for butterfly thanks to those unmistakable ears.
Coton de Tulear
Pronounced KO-Tone Dih TOO-Lay-ARE, this charming breed is the official dog of Madagascar.
Lagotto Romagnolo
Teddy bears skilled in the art of truffle hunting, this Italian breed is pronounced luh-gow-tow row-maan-yow-low (think, “roman-yolo”). And when plural: Lagotti Romagnoli.
Schipperke
Daily Paws notes that this breed’s name is pronounced “Skip per kee,” though “SHEEP-er-ker” is often the preferred pronunciation.
Xoloitzcuintli
The name of this ancient, iconically hairless breed is pronounced “show-low-eats-QUEENT-lee.” Those in the know call it “xolo” for short.
Entlebucher Mountain Dog
This hard-working Swiss breed hails from the valley of the river Entlebuch. The name is pronounced “ENT-leh-boo-cur,” but they go by “entle” for short.
Nederlandse Kooikerhondje
Pronounced “Koi-ker-hond-yuh” this breed is somewhat new to the AKC. They were officially recognized in 2018, but the breed dates back hundreds of years in Europe.