These Fluffy Goldens Frolicking in the Snow Are Having the Best. Day. Ever.
It's a rare day in the South when we have a snow day, which is a good thing since we tend to lose our minds, so we spent some time on Instagram to get in on the fun. We hope our Northern friends are staying safe and warm. Thank you for sharing your adorable pups with us!
The Sweetest Bully
Here, a picturesque duo take in the snowy sights.
Look at that Mug
We just want to squeeze him.
Via @mikemuscato66
Two Goldens Are Better Than One
The only thing better than one golden frolicking in the snow is two goldens frolicking in the snow.
Via @baci_and_banter
We Can't Take It
Those fuzzy ears are too much to handle.
Via @karaisclassy
Doggy Icicle
Snow is no match for this pup's thick coat.
Via @teastef
Someone Call for Reinforcements
This one might be stuck.
Via @riley_retrieves
Just Sniffing Around
Judging by the blue skies, it looks like the worst of it has passed for this pup. Now, it's playtime.
Homemade Dog Treats
Spoil your pup with these easy, 7-ingredient dog biscuits.
It's Still Coming Down
The snow is falling hard but this fuzzy pup doesn't seem to mind.
Via @thekgbstudio
Good Boy
Looks like someone wants a treat.
Via @teddyjanee
It's Snout-Deep Out There
This morning's snowy commute had this guy feeling blue.
Via @gorabbit
Built-In Snow Suit
The freezing snow is no match for this pup's furry coat.
Via @mygoldenpenny
Puppy's First Snow?
Probably not. She looks like a natural.
Via @goldenphoebe_
It's All Fun and Games
Now that's how you play fetch.
Via @sadie_the_gr