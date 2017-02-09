These Fluffy Goldens Frolicking in the Snow Are Having the Best. Day. Ever.

Credit: Getty/John Normile / Stringer

It's a rare day in the South when we have a snow day, which is a good thing since we tend to lose our minds, so we spent some time on Instagram to get in on the fun. We hope our Northern friends are staying safe and warm. Thank you for sharing your adorable pups with us! 

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

The Sweetest Bully

Here, a picturesque duo take in the snowy sights.

Via @diezel_the_bully16

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Look at that Mug

We just want to squeeze him.

Via @mikemuscato66

3 of 14

Two Goldens Are Better Than One

The only thing better than one golden frolicking in the snow is two goldens frolicking in the snow.

Via @baci_and_banter

Advertisement

4 of 14

We Can't Take It

Those fuzzy ears are too much to handle.

Via @karaisclassy

5 of 14

Doggy Icicle

Snow is no match for this pup's thick coat.

Via @teastef

6 of 14

Someone Call for Reinforcements

This one might be stuck.

Via @riley_retrieves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Just Sniffing Around

Judging by the blue skies, it looks like the worst of it has passed for this pup. Now, it's playtime.

Via @lord_stanley_the_golden

8 of 14

Homemade Dog Treats

Spoil your pup with these easy, 7-ingredient dog biscuits.

9 of 14

It's Still Coming Down

The snow is falling hard but this fuzzy pup doesn't seem to mind.

Via @thekgbstudio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Good Boy

Looks like someone wants a treat.

Via @teddyjanee

11 of 14

It's Snout-Deep Out There

This morning's snowy commute had this guy feeling blue.

Via @gorabbit

12 of 14

Built-In Snow Suit

The freezing snow is no match for this pup's furry coat.

Via @mygoldenpenny

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Puppy's First Snow?

Probably not. She looks like a natural.

Via @goldenphoebe_

14 of 14

It's All Fun and Games

Now that's how you play fetch.

Via @sadie_the_gr

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next