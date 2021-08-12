This Hilarious Front-Facing Doggie Backpack Is the Best Gift Ever for Your Furry Friend

All of this to say, any pet owner should consider buying a front-facing doggie backpack. It makes it easy to bring your pet on an outing where there will be too many people to have him or her on a leash, and it can be extra helpful for older or handicapped pets that can't get around quite as well as they used to be able to. You get more mobility (and free hands) by strapping your pet on yourself rather than bringing a handheld carrier, and you're able to keep your eye on your pet at all times to ensure his or her comfort and safety, as opposed to one that goes on your backside. And though I didn't see any cats being paraded around, I wouldn't imagine there would be an issue using the same carrier for other appropriately sized pets.