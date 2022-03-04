Florida Man Falls Out of Wheelchair into Lake, Dog Helps Save Him from Drowning
81-year-old Harry Smith of Port St. Lucie, Florida is a man of routine. He takes his 9-year-old beagle mix Sarah Jane for a walk around the lake across the street from his house twice a day, every day. Smith, who uses an electric wheelchair to get around, was on one of his regular walks earlier this month when something out of the ordinary happened.
The left wheel of his wheelchair got caught up in some loose mulch, and as he tried to reverse out of the dirt, his wheelchair lost traction. He ended up rolling down the bank and flipping off his wheelchair into the lake.
Sensing her owner was in trouble, Sarah Jane began barking loudly as Smith struggled to keep his head above water. Her persistent barking caught the attention of two neighbors working in their driveway across the street, who rushed over to see what the commotion was about. One of those men was Edward Shuling, who said he initially thought the dog may have gotten into a fight with an alligator, before he saw Smith's head sticking out of the water.
"Instantly I just jumped in," Suhling told TCPalm. "It's just a natural reaction."
A second neighbor, Aby "Jacob" Chacko, was following closely behind and happened to spot Officer Adam Doty on his way down to the water. Together, the three men pulled Smith out of the water and back to safety, much to his—and Sarah Jane's—relief.
With no major injuries, Smith was cleared to go home but his electric wheelchair was no longer working due to water damage. And in a sweet moment captured by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Officer Doty and Sarah Jane, of course, escorted Smith home.
"We are thankful for Mr. Smith's dog and the 2 bystanders that helped save his life!," the post reads. "And as the saying remains true…A man's best friend is his dog."
So how did Smith reward Sarah Jane for her good deed?
"I gave her a treat," he said. "I love her—always have, always will."