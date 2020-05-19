100+ Adorable Fish Names Other Than Nemo

Your underwater friends deserve names just as special as they are.

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Fish names come in all shapes in sizes. So, it’s important to choose one that suits your underwater friend’s personality. With over 100 choices in this list, we feel very confident you’ll be able to find the perfect match. Whether you’re looking for funny fish names or cute ones, we have you covered. Start with a specific category that grabs your attention. Famous fish names feature common pet names from well-known books, movies, and TV shows. And popular ones include some go-to choices for your favorite little swimmer. Was one fish not enough? If you end up with a pair, clever fish names like Bonnie and Clyde, Romeo and Juliet, or Peek and Boo are some excellent choices. If this is your child’s very first pet, we have names for that too. Browse through the list of names and select the one your pet would be proud to call their own.

Popular Fish Names

Swedish

McFish

Puff Daddy

Floater

Wave

Chips

Bob

Flotsam

Miso

Cod

Finley

Finneus

Larry

Salmon

Sea Beast

Otto

Sardine

Pirate

Captain Jack Sparrow

Long John Silver

Bubba Gump

Famous Fish Names

Moby Dick

Orca

Oscar

Lenny

Don Lino

Sykes

Katie Current

Flipper

Dory

Ariel

Flounder

Mr. Ray

Sheldon

Bruce

Charlie the Tuna

James Pond

Mr. Fish

Poseidon

Neptune

Captain Ahab

 Names for Fish Pairs

Bonnie and Clyde

Romeo and Juliet

Peek and Boo

Tic and Tac

Splish and Splash

Jane and Doe

One Fish and Two Fish

Zig and Zag

Mickey and Minnie

Thelma and Louise

Hall and Oates

Gilligan and Skipper

First Pet Fish Names

Taco

Slimeface

Cheeto

Fishface

BoBo

Spot

Bubbles

Sparky

Slippery

Stinky

Big Joe

Swim Shady

Bigmouth Billy Bass

Slimy Steve

Puckerface Jones

Squirtle

Stanley

Goober

Names for Betta Fish

Rocky

Muhammad Ali

Cuddles

Clifford

Papa Smurf

Blueboy

Ninja

Betta Midler

Names for Goldfish

Tropicana

Pumpkin

Goldilocks

Dorothy

Goldie Hawn

Names for Molly Fish

Eclipse

Phantom

Speckles

Molly Ringwald

Pongo

Perdita

Names for Oscar Fish

Godfather

PeeWee

Poseidon

Cujo

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar Mayer

Names for Angelfish 

Diva

Wings

Sunshine

Blondie

Angelica

Names for Clownfish

Garfield

Orange Slice

Bozo

Krusty

Fun Names for Damsels

Coral

Sunny

Morose

In Distress

Gidget

Deb

Mrs. Puff

Marina

