100+ Adorable Fish Names Other Than Nemo

Fish names come in all shapes in sizes. So, it’s important to choose one that suits your underwater friend’s personality. With over 100 choices in this list, we feel very confident you’ll be able to find the perfect match. Whether you’re looking for funny fish names or cute ones, we have you covered. Start with a specific category that grabs your attention. Famous fish names feature common pet names from well-known books, movies, and TV shows. And popular ones include some go-to choices for your favorite little swimmer. Was one fish not enough? If you end up with a pair, clever fish names like Bonnie and Clyde, Romeo and Juliet, or Peek and Boo are some excellent choices. If this is your child’s very first pet, we have names for that too. Browse through the list of names and select the one your pet would be proud to call their own.
Popular Fish Names
Swedish
McFish
Puff Daddy
Floater
Wave
Chips
Bob
Flotsam
Miso
Cod
Finley
Finneus
Larry
Salmon
Sea Beast
Otto
Sardine
Pirate
Captain Jack Sparrow
Long John Silver
Bubba Gump
Famous Fish Names
Moby Dick
Orca
Oscar
Lenny
Don Lino
Sykes
Katie Current
Flipper
Dory
Ariel
Flounder
Mr. Ray
Sheldon
Bruce
Charlie the Tuna
James Pond
Mr. Fish
Poseidon
Neptune
Captain Ahab
Names for Fish Pairs
Bonnie and Clyde
Romeo and Juliet
Peek and Boo
Tic and Tac
Splish and Splash
Jane and Doe
One Fish and Two Fish
Zig and Zag
Mickey and Minnie
Thelma and Louise
Hall and Oates
Gilligan and Skipper
First Pet Fish Names
Taco
Slimeface
Cheeto
Fishface
BoBo
Spot
Bubbles
Sparky
Slippery
Stinky
Big Joe
Swim Shady
Bigmouth Billy Bass
Slimy Steve
Puckerface Jones
Squirtle
Stanley
Goober
Names for Betta Fish
Rocky
Muhammad Ali
Cuddles
Clifford
Papa Smurf
Blueboy
Ninja
Betta Midler
Names for Goldfish
Tropicana
Pumpkin
Goldilocks
Dorothy
Goldie Hawn
Names for Molly Fish
Eclipse
Phantom
Speckles
Molly Ringwald
Pongo
Perdita
Names for Oscar Fish
Godfather
PeeWee
Poseidon
Cujo
Oscar De La Hoya
Oscar Mayer
Names for Angelfish
Diva
Wings
Sunshine
Blondie
Angelica
Names for Clownfish
Garfield
Orange Slice
Bozo
Krusty
Fun Names for Damsels
Coral
Sunny
Morose
In Distress
Gidget
Deb
Mrs. Puff
Marina