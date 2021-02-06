My Cat Is Obsessed with Fancy Feast's Newest One-of-a-Kind Treats

For the past year, my cat's favorite treats have been the Blue Buffalo Wilderness Chicken & Turkey Grain-Free Cat Treats, but I was intrigued by the new offering from Fancy Feast so I tossed them into my cart for her to try. After giving her the Savory Cravings, I can confidently say that they're by far her new favorite. No matter how many treats I give her, she continues to meow for more and would eat the entire package in one sitting if I would let her. In fact, she even helped herself to a few when I left the box sitting out while I ran an errand.



The one box of treats I bought in the beef flavor didn't last very long, and it appears she's not the only cat who approves of the new treat because they're now sold out at my local store. So, I turned to the internet to order more. I was happy to find that Chewy sells them in sets of three larger boxes for $13.49, so I can stock up on my cat's new favorite.



Chewy also features rave reviews from cat owners on behalf of their pets, many stating that even picky felines approved of the break-apart treats. One reviewer said, "My cat loves his treats but he'll perform circus feats for these!" Another shared, "My cat Gracie loves these treats! She gets excited when she sees me get the package down & I can't give them to her fast enough."