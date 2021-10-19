Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Why should cats miss out on the countdown fun?

Fancy Feast's Advent Calendar for Cats Has Us Feline Excited for the Holidays

Pawsome news, y'all! Fancy Feast is letting our feline friends in on the holiday fun again this year.

Fancy Feast is continuing one of its most adorable Christmas traditions with the second iteration of its advent calendar for cats—and, by extension, their humans.

Advent Calendar for Cats Fancy Feast Credit: Fancy Feast

This year's calendar for cats (Buy it: $24.99; amazon.com) features 24 flavors including Fancy Feast classics like Tender Beef & Chicken Feast Classic Pate, as well as new, limited-edition holiday recipes like Yuletide Turkey Feast in Gravy and Hearthside Salmon Platter with Pumpkin & Spinach Pate.

Fancy Feast Holiday Advent Calendar_Inside Credit: Fancy Feast

"The holidays are all about bringing everyone together, and that should also include our festive felines," Lindsey Klippel, marketing associate at Fancy Feast, said in a release. "That's why we're so excited to be bringing a variety of new items and holiday flavors, perfect for the cats and cat-lovers in your life."

(We'll be putting ours right next to our Dolly Parton advent calendar!)

This year's calendar retails for $24.99, and pet parents can purchase the new calendar at retailers like Amazon, Chewy, Target, Walmart, and more.