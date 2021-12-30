Ethan the Dog Uses Second Chance at Life to Inspire Others, Bring Comfort to Sick Animals

Ethan is no ordinary dog. Almost one year ago, on the brink of death, he was dumped in the Kentucky Humane Society parking lot in Louisville, Kentucky. The presa canario mastiff weighed only 38 pounds when he should have weighed over 100 pounds. Staff said he was the thinnest dog they'd ever seen.

Estimating that he had less than a 10% chance of survival, vets did all they could to restore his health. Somehow Ethan, who was given his name because it means strong-willed in Hebrew, defied all odds, getting stronger and more stable with each passing day. Word of Ethan's recovery spread quickly among the community. Humane Society staff began posting daily updates of his progress on social media, and soon Ethan had amassed a following of tens of thousands across the globe.

During the time Ethan spent at the humane society, he made a fast friend in employee Jeff Callaway. Callaway began fostering Ethan in his home, then officially adopted him on March 10—just 5 and a half weeks from that fateful day when Ethan received a second chance at life.

"Somehow he survived, has thrived, and has been an inspiration to thousands of people around the world," Callaway told Southern Living.

Callaway, who said he was a very private person before Ethan came into his life, took over posting about Ethan on his dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages. He knew it was his duty to make sure that everyone who loved and supported Ethan—and there were many—could continue following his journey.

"I think his story came when so many people were stuck at home watching nothing but sad news," he said. "He came along, and I think people thought, 'Here's another sad story.' And day after day, he lived. He struggled, he fought. And he kept living. He brought inspiration to people. He brought hope."

Callaway said he's received letters from people all over the world whose lives have been changed—and in many cases, saved—all thanks to Ethan. One person was diagnosed with cancer and had decided not to receive treatment. After learning about Ethan's incredible recovery, she was inspired to fight and is now cancer-free. Others were deep in depression or on the verge of suicide when they came across Ethan's story on their Facebook feeds. He provided the unexpected glimmer of hope they needed to keep going.

Outside of inspiring humans, Ethan is also a blessing to his fellow four-legged companions. He goes to work at the humane society with Callaway every day. And while Callaway works, so does Ethan. Ethan spends much of his day in the vet services area, comforting and interacting with sick animals who are recovering from anything from spaying or neutering to limb removal.

"He loves all animals," Callaway said. "Cats and dogs alike."

Ethan has even helped to reunite lost pets with their owners. Recently, Ethan met with Frankie Mae, a 1-year-old calico cat who escaped a house fire and was taken to the humane society for treatment. A friend of the cat's owner saw a Facebook post of Ethan with Frankie Mae and alerted her friend that her cat had been found.

Callaway said though Ethan has every right to be wary of people given all he's been through, he's never shied away from people or shown anything but love to everyone he meets.

"It's like he understands now that his job is to give back," Callaway said. "That probably sounds crazy, but he's a special soul. He's a constant reminder to me to think of others and always give more than you take."

