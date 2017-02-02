9 Things Every Springer Spaniel Owner Knows

By Patricia Shannon
These presidential dogs have our vote. Here are just a few things to love about our four-legged friends.
Those floppy ears are sopping wet (at all times).

There isn’t a bowl of water, puddle, kiddie pool, or hose that they won’t find. And, once they find it, his ears will be sopping wet and ready to subsequently soak your pant leg in no time.

They are hands-down the cutest puppies.

Okay, maybe we’re biased, but pink noses, floppy ears, pudgy bellies—their cuteness knows no bounds.

They’re the master of cuddles.

Whether your best bud has somehow managed to get bed-sleeping privileges or he simply loves leaning against your legs as you sit on the couch—springers will always find a way to be next to their favorite humans.

They look fantastic in plaid.

Tartan collar? Check. Tartan bandana? Check. Tartan dog bed? Double check.

You can’t go on a walk without someone stopping you.

Every walk around the block means at least one passerby will be stopping to tell you how beautiful your energetic pup is. But, sometimes, you’ll be stopped by a friendly face reminiscing about his or her favorite dog—who just happened to be a springer, too.

Homemade Dog Treats

Spoil your pup with these easy, 7-ingredient dog biscuits.

Those webbed feet were made for swimming—and that’s just what they’ll do.

Beware of nearby docks, lakes, oceans, or pools. Springer owners have unwillingly found themselves in a variety of aquatic situations when unable to let go of the leash fast enough.

Sometimes they bark at their own shadow.

Just like Punxsutawney Phil springers will also get a startle from their shadow from time to time. Or they’ll just bark at it relentlessly.

A quiet house spells trouble.

Yep, you know that sinking feeling when it’s a little too quiet. Chances are he’s gotten into something he shouldn’t have but, every once in a while, we’ll go on a hunt and find him curled up on his bed. What a good dog.

Your best friend will follow you anywhere.

He’s been your trusty companion since you first brought him home he’s never been more than one step away since. You can’t imagine life without him always by your side.

By Patricia Shannon