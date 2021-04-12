Proceeds from Shirt Honoring Stray and His Beloved Unicorn Benefit Rescue Dogs
This is too sweet, y’all.
Your wardrobe called: it needs this adorable T-shirt inspired by the internet's favorite love story.
The Pedigree brand and Pedigree Foundation are releasing a limited-edition T-shirt honoring the star-crossed romance between the Sisu and his Dollar Store unicorn that captured the heart of the nation last month.
The crew-neck shirt features an illustration of the duo along with the message: "You're my purple unicorn."
Our hearts!
Sisu, a stray dog from eastern North Carolina, was apprehended back in March after breaking into a Dollar General in Duplin County not once but five times. Why? To steal a $10 stuffed unicorn.
Photos of the pair in lockup quickly went viral, ultimately leading to the adoption of the determined one-year-old pup.
The $30 tie-dye T-shirt is available for preorder on Pedigree Foundation's DOGS RULE online store until Tuesday, April 13. All proceeds will go help dogs like Sisu find loving homes through shelter and rescue grants.
In addition to the shirts, the Pedigree brand and Dollar General are making a donation in celebration of Sisu to the Duplin County Animal Shelter and Lab Rescue LRCP, where Sisu is spending some time before moving into his forever home.
Actually, forget your own wardrobe, gift this sweet shirt to the person you would go to doggy jail for!