South's Best Pets 2021

Washington, D.C.

Instagram: @colbycheesedoodle

Breeds: Goldendoodle & Sproodle

Ages: 4 years & 10 months

In Gouda Company

“When we were looking for a dog, we always joked about getting a ‘cheese doodle.’ Colby [on left] is an orange-and-white goldendoodle, so her name was a perfect fit. Our wedding was postponed due to COVID-19, so my now-husband, Adam, surprised me with my ‘something Bleu!’ ” says owner Morgan Reese of the younger dog, pictured on right. After being the big cheese for four years, Colby was initially jealous of her new sibling until she realized Bleu would be her playmate 24-7.

Water Dogs

“We will ask Colby, ‘Do you want to go swimming?’ She gets the biggest smile and starts spinning around,” says Reese. These pups have a blast splashing at Quiet Waters Park’s dog beach in Annapolis, Maryland.