Bilingual Pups? New Study Finds Dogs May Be Able to Detect Different Languages

We all know (and love!) that adorable moment when we say the word "walk" or "treat" and watch a dog's ears perk up. But what happens if you say the same words in Spanish? Or how about Hungarian? Would your pup react the same?

A new study conducted by researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary has found that dogs can distinguish between different languages and detect the changes in speech patterns from familiar and unfamiliar languages. Any time we can learn more about man's best friend, whether it's the fact that they have pretty good memories or that it pays to pet them before leaving the house, we're all ears!

Postdoctoral student Laura Cuaya, first author of the study, got the idea for the research after moving to Hungary from Mexico with her dog Kun-kun. She said before moving she only spoke to Kun-kun in Spanish. When she moved to a country with a different primary language, she wondered if he noticed the difference.

We know that people, even preverbal human infants, notice the difference," Cuaya said in a release. "But maybe dogs do not bother. After all, we never draw our dogs' attention to how a specific language sounds. We designed a brain imaging study to find this out."

For the study, researchers took brain scans of Kun-kun, along with 17 other dogs, while they listened to audio excerpts from children's novel The Little Prince in both Spanish and Hungarian. They also took scans of the dogs' brains while they listened to non-speech sounds to see if they could tell the difference between language and gibberish.

Researchers found activity in the primary auditory cortex of the brain when both languages were heard, but did not find the same activity when non-speech sounds were played, proving that dogs can tell understand when a language is being spoken. The activity documented in the dogs' secondary auditory cortex showed that they could discern whether a language was familiar or not. In other words, Kun-kun's brain lit up differently when he heard Spanish versus Hungarian. The same was true in the opposite direction for dogs who grew up with Hungarian-speaking owners.

Furthermore, older dogs showed better results at processing human auditory cues and distinguishing between languages, likely because they've had more time to listen to the native language of their owners.